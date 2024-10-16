Left Menu

Starlink vs Indian Tycoons: The Battle Over Satellite Spectrum Allocation

The government’s clear stance on administering satellite communication spectrum is a significant step for connecting remote areas. This decision opposes the demands of Indian telecom giants for auctioning, aligning more with Elon Musk’s Starlink for administrative allocation. The debates continue amidst consultations by telecom regulator Trai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:50 IST
The recent government decision to allocate satellite communication spectrum administratively marks a pivotal move in India's efforts to connect its remote and underserved regions. This decision comes in stark contrast to demands from Indian telecommunications giants advocating for auction-based allocation, a stance seen as 'unprecedented' by industry experts.

Indian Space Association (ISpA) has welcomed the government's stance, emphasizing its alignment with global practices. Director General AK Bhatt praised the clarity provided by the Telecom Act, 2023, which stipulates this administrative method in its schedule. Meanwhile, telecom regulator Trai is consulting to finalize the spectrum's administrative pricing methodology.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has expressed appreciation for this approach, which aligns with his SpaceX's Starlink strategy. However, Indian telecom magnates Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal remain firm in their call for auctions to ensure equitable competition. This difference in strategies highlights the ongoing tension as India undergoes a digital transformation.

