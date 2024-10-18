Chip Stocks Boost Wall Street to New Highs

Wall Street saw significant gains on Thursday, with major indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hovering near record peaks, driven primarily by a surge in semiconductor stocks. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) delivered an optimistic forecast, beating analysts' earnings estimates and projecting increased fourth-quarter revenue due to demand for artificial intelligence chips.

The encouraging outlook from TSMC propelled its U.S.-listed shares up by 11.6%. This positive sentiment extended to other chip firms, pushing the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index up by 2.2%. Concurrently, stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales underscored robust consumer confidence, further buoying the market.

Despite rising U.S. Treasury yields, with the 10-year note increasing by 7.5 basis points to 4.091%, demand for U.S. equities remains strong, as noted by Thierry Wizman of Macquarie Group. While main benchmarks climbed for a second day, small-cap indexes slid amidst mixed sector performances, reiterating the market's nuanced dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)