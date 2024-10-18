Left Menu

Prose Technologies Nears Major Antenna Supply Deal with Vodafone Idea

Prose Technologies is in final discussions with Vodafone Idea to finalize an antenna supply deal. The company anticipates growth through 4G and 5G expansions and aims to generate significant revenue by selling efficient 'green' antennas in Europe and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:56 IST
Prose Technologies Nears Major Antenna Supply Deal with Vodafone Idea
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom equipment manufacturer Prose Technologies is close to securing a vital antenna supply agreement with Vodafone Idea, according to a senior company official. The deal is expected to finalize within the next month, marking a significant milestone for Prose Technologies, particularly within the Indian telecom sector.

Prose Technologies' India Region President, Arshad Fakhri, expressed optimism at the recent India Mobile Congress, highlighting the anticipated growth fueled by ongoing 4G and forthcoming 5G network expansions across operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. He noted, "We are in the final stages of discussions and aim to commence shipments by the month's end or early next month."

In a bid to boost efficiency, Prose Technologies is introducing innovative green 'Protreem' antennas, which are in high demand in Europe for their superior performance and eco-friendliness. While the Indian market poses pricing challenges, the company is hopeful of capturing local operator interest in the short term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024