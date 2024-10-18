Prose Technologies Nears Major Antenna Supply Deal with Vodafone Idea

Telecom equipment manufacturer Prose Technologies is close to securing a vital antenna supply agreement with Vodafone Idea, according to a senior company official. The deal is expected to finalize within the next month, marking a significant milestone for Prose Technologies, particularly within the Indian telecom sector.

Prose Technologies' India Region President, Arshad Fakhri, expressed optimism at the recent India Mobile Congress, highlighting the anticipated growth fueled by ongoing 4G and forthcoming 5G network expansions across operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. He noted, "We are in the final stages of discussions and aim to commence shipments by the month's end or early next month."

In a bid to boost efficiency, Prose Technologies is introducing innovative green 'Protreem' antennas, which are in high demand in Europe for their superior performance and eco-friendliness. While the Indian market poses pricing challenges, the company is hopeful of capturing local operator interest in the short term.

(With inputs from agencies.)