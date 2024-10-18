Left Menu

Private Sector Triumphs in Satellite Integration for ISRO

Ananth Technologies Private Limited achieved a landmark by integrating two satellites for ISRO, marking the first such collaboration with a private company. This project highlights ATL's commitment to India's space sector, utilizing its state-of-the-art Bengaluru facility to integrate large satellites efficiently.

Ananth Technologies Private Limited (ATL) announced a major achievement on Friday, having completed the integration of two 400 kg class satellites for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This project is notable as it represents the first time ISRO has entrusted a private industry partner with such a task.

The Assembly, Integration, and Testing of the satellites were carried out at ATL's cutting-edge facility located in the KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru. Spanning 10,000 square meters, this expansive site is capable of manufacturing electronic subsystems and integrating up to four large satellites concurrently.

ATL Chairman Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri emphasized that this success underscores ATL's longstanding vision and dedication to India's space endeavors. Since 2000, ATL has been integral to every major Indian space initiative, reinforcing its role as a pivotal partner in the aerospace sector.

