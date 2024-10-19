Massachusetts Lawsuit Targets Meta Over Instagram's Impact on Teen Mental Health

A Massachusetts lawsuit against Meta Platforms alleges the company made Instagram intentionally addictive to young users, misleading the public about its potential impact on teenagers' mental health. A judge's ruling allows the lawsuit to proceed.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Peter Krupp rejected Meta's defense that the case, brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, was barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The ruling states the law doesn't apply to allegations of false statements by Meta.

Meta argued the lawsuit should be dismissed under federal regulation protecting internet companies from liability over user-generated content. Judge Krupp maintained the lawsuit targets Meta's business practices, not user content.

