Massachusetts Lawsuit Targets Meta Over Instagram's Impact on Teen Mental Health
A lawsuit filed by Massachusetts against Meta Platforms claims the company intentionally made Instagram addictive for young users and misled the public about its mental health risks. A Boston judge ruled that the case could proceed, dismissing Meta's Section 230 defense.
Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Peter Krupp rejected Meta's defense that the case, brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, was barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The ruling states the law doesn't apply to allegations of false statements by Meta.
Meta argued the lawsuit should be dismissed under federal regulation protecting internet companies from liability over user-generated content. Judge Krupp maintained the lawsuit targets Meta's business practices, not user content.
