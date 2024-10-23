Left Menu

Cybersecurity Veteran Joins Vehere as Director of Systems Engineering

Shayshi K Bhalla, a cybersecurity expert with over 26 years of experience, joins Vehere as Director of Systems Engineering. He aims to provide technical leadership, bolster sales, and enhance cross-departmental collaboration. Shayshi's diverse experience spans various sectors, including government and finance, making him a strategic addition to Vehere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vehere, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced the appointment of Shayshi K Bhalla as Director of Systems Engineering. With over 26 years in cybersecurity, Bhalla brings a wealth of experience that will provide strategic direction, support sales, and foster departmental collaboration.

Bhalla's impressive resume includes roles at Jio Platforms, Symantec Corporation, and Trend Micro, highlighting his extensive experience across sectors like IT, telecom, and finance. He has been instrumental in establishing security standards in India and is a sought-after speaker at cybersecurity conferences.

Ramsunder Papineni, President of Vehere, expressed enthusiasm for Bhalla's appointment, emphasizing his potential to enhance customer, partner, and shareholder value. Bhalla looks forward to contributing to Vehere's mission to assist enterprises in navigating today's complex security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

