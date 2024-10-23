Left Menu

Explosion and Gunfire Shake Turkish Aerospace Facility

A reported explosion, possibly due to a suicide bomber, shook a Turkish aerospace and defense company in Ankara. Employees were moved to safety as gunfire was also reported. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:48 IST
An explosion, believed to be the result of a suicide bomber, has reportedly hit the premises of a Turkish aerospace and defense company.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, as per HaberTurk television, causing significant concern and prompting an immediate response.

Employees at the company, situated on the outskirts of Ankara, were promptly escorted to a safe zone while authorities carried out investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

