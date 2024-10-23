Explosion and Gunfire Shake Turkish Aerospace Facility
A reported explosion, possibly due to a suicide bomber, shook a Turkish aerospace and defense company in Ankara. Employees were moved to safety as gunfire was also reported. Authorities are investigating the incident.
An explosion, believed to be the result of a suicide bomber, has reportedly hit the premises of a Turkish aerospace and defense company.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, as per HaberTurk television, causing significant concern and prompting an immediate response.
Employees at the company, situated on the outskirts of Ankara, were promptly escorted to a safe zone while authorities carried out investigations.
