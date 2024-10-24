In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers have unveiled virtually invisible copper plate engravings created by William Blake during his teenage years. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, these etchings present new insights into the formative years of the esteemed English poet and painter.

The discovery was made in Oxford, England, where Blake's boyhood artifacts were closely studied using advanced imaging techniques. These findings not only highlight Blake's early artistic prowess but also provide a deeper understanding of his developmental years as a creative mind.

Experts believe this discovery will open new avenues for studying Blake's life and works, offering a richer perspective on his contribution to art and literature. The technological advancements used in this research demonstrate the potential for uncovering historical artifacts previously deemed lost or insignificant.

(With inputs from agencies.)