Comviva Joins Elite Ranks as GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner

Comviva has been named a GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner, a step that positions it prominently in supporting next-gen digital services through network API adoption. This recognition underscores Comviva's role in advancing Open Gateway standards, enhancing enterprise integration, and boosting innovation in the mobile industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:20 IST
Comviva, a global leader in customer experience and data monetization, has achieved the prestigious status of GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner. This recognition aligns the company with top firms that are driving forward the global movement for Open Gateway standards in the rapidly-evolving digital services sector.

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative is designed to expedite the adoption of Network APIs, enabling smooth cooperation between mobile operators and third-party developers. This is facilitated by uniform service APIs, supported by the CAMARA Project, which seek to create a unified, interoperable network framework.

Comviva's NGAGE CNPaaS platform supports 16 CAMARA-certified APIs, across 8 API families, catering to diverse industries. This expansion aligns with a broader telco push to market Network APIs for seamless enterprise integration, offering innovations to drive customer satisfaction and revenue growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

