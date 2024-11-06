Nasscom Strengthens US-India Tech Partnership Amid Leadership Shifts

Nasscom has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the newly elected US administration to boost the dynamic technology partnership between the United States and India.

The association underscored the technology sector's crucial role as a 'lynchpin' in bolstering bilateral engagement. India's tech industry contributes significantly, adding $80 billion to the American GDP.

India is a valuable hub for American businesses, with over 1,000 firms leveraging the digital infrastructure to drive innovation and create solutions. Nasscom remains committed to fostering collaborations in AI and cybersecurity for an inclusive, sustainable tech ecosystem.

