Nasscom Strengthens US-India Tech Partnership Amid Leadership Shifts
Nasscom is eager to work with the new US administration to enhance USA-India tech ties. With $80 billion impact on the US GDP, Indian tech is pivotal. Nasscom highlights the US as a key destination for Indian firms and underscores continuous innovation and collaboration between the two countries.
Nasscom has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the newly elected US administration to boost the dynamic technology partnership between the United States and India.
The association underscored the technology sector's crucial role as a 'lynchpin' in bolstering bilateral engagement. India's tech industry contributes significantly, adding $80 billion to the American GDP.
India is a valuable hub for American businesses, with over 1,000 firms leveraging the digital infrastructure to drive innovation and create solutions. Nasscom remains committed to fostering collaborations in AI and cybersecurity for an inclusive, sustainable tech ecosystem.
