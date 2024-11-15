The Onion Takes Over Infowars: A Satirical Shift in Disinformation

In a dramatic acquisition, satirical news platform The Onion has purchased the notorious conspiracy site Infowars from its founder, Alex Jones. The deal was finalized during a bankruptcy auction, with financial terms remaining undisclosed. This acquisition marks a significant change in direction for Infowars, known for its controversial far-right content.

The Onion plans to relaunch the site by January, with support from several Sandy Hook families who had been defamed by Jones' previous claims. These families expressed hope that The Onion's ownership will put an end to the misinformation spread by Infowars. The acquisition includes all intellectual property, website content, and production equipment.

Following the purchase, advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety is set to become the exclusive advertiser on the revamped platform. Meanwhile, Jones, who faces significant financial liabilities from defamation judgments, has vowed to continue spreading his messages on alternative channels, despite being banned from most major social media sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)