Innovating India's Mobility: Pioneering the Future with Electric Vehicles

Young entrepreneurs from India's mobility and electric vehicle sectors discussed aligning innovation with societal needs at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. Key topics included last-mile connectivity, shared vehicle ownership, digital public infrastructure, sustainable financing, and battery swapping solutions to drive the transition to electric mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, young entrepreneurs from the mobility and electric vehicle sectors emphasized the need for innovation that meets societal demands. They targeted shaping India's future mobility landscape, underscoring the integration of public transport and last-mile connectivity.

Aravind Sanka, co-founder of Rapido, highlighted his company's journey leveraging existing vehicle infrastructures to provide economical transport solutions. He expressed future plans for Rapido to use smarter vehicles aimed at promoting shared ownership models. Meanwhile, Shan M S of Namma Yatri pushed for digital public infrastructure and system interoperability in the electric vehicle ecosystem.

In discussions about electrification, Shan emphasized collective innovation to build a robust infrastructure with a people-centric focus. Sameer Aggarwal of Revfin discussed crafting a sustainable EV financing ecosystem by partnering with various stakeholders. Anant Badjyata, CEO of IndoFast Energy, introduced battery swapping as a transformative solution, deploying over 650 stations to ease range anxiety and charging concerns in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

