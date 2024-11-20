Innovating India's Mobility: Pioneering the Future with Electric Vehicles

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, young entrepreneurs from the mobility and electric vehicle sectors emphasized the need for innovation that meets societal demands. They targeted shaping India's future mobility landscape, underscoring the integration of public transport and last-mile connectivity.

Aravind Sanka, co-founder of Rapido, highlighted his company's journey leveraging existing vehicle infrastructures to provide economical transport solutions. He expressed future plans for Rapido to use smarter vehicles aimed at promoting shared ownership models. Meanwhile, Shan M S of Namma Yatri pushed for digital public infrastructure and system interoperability in the electric vehicle ecosystem.

In discussions about electrification, Shan emphasized collective innovation to build a robust infrastructure with a people-centric focus. Sameer Aggarwal of Revfin discussed crafting a sustainable EV financing ecosystem by partnering with various stakeholders. Anant Badjyata, CEO of IndoFast Energy, introduced battery swapping as a transformative solution, deploying over 650 stations to ease range anxiety and charging concerns in urban areas.

