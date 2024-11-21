Landmark Legal Battle: DOJ vs. Google's Search Monopoly

In a high-stakes legal confrontation, prosecutors have called for Google to sell its Chrome browser and share search data in an effort to dismantle its dominant hold on online search. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) unveiled these demands during a pivotal court case that could radically alter how users access information online.

The proposed measures, slated to last up to a decade, aim to dismantle what a judge has labeled an illegal monopoly. Google, processing 90% of U.S. searches, faces accusations of using unlawful tactics to stifle rivals, including hefty payments to Apple to maintain its search dominance. These changes would be enforced by a court-appointed technical committee.

Amid Google's outcry over government intervention, the trial, scheduled for April, could see a shift under new political leadership. The proposals also suggest preventing Google's reentry into the browser market and possibly divesting its Android operating system, sending shockwaves across the technology sector.

