Left Menu

Landmark Legal Battle: DOJ vs. Google's Search Monopoly

Prosecutors are urging Google to divest its Chrome browser and share search data to break its perceived monopoly on online search. The proposals, if approved, could lead Google to sell Android and change its business operations significantly, redefining competition in the search and advertising markets in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:51 IST
Landmark Legal Battle: DOJ vs. Google's Search Monopoly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-stakes legal confrontation, prosecutors have called for Google to sell its Chrome browser and share search data in an effort to dismantle its dominant hold on online search. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) unveiled these demands during a pivotal court case that could radically alter how users access information online.

The proposed measures, slated to last up to a decade, aim to dismantle what a judge has labeled an illegal monopoly. Google, processing 90% of U.S. searches, faces accusations of using unlawful tactics to stifle rivals, including hefty payments to Apple to maintain its search dominance. These changes would be enforced by a court-appointed technical committee.

Amid Google's outcry over government intervention, the trial, scheduled for April, could see a shift under new political leadership. The proposals also suggest preventing Google's reentry into the browser market and possibly divesting its Android operating system, sending shockwaves across the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024