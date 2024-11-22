Gujarat Charts Out AI-Driven Future at 'Chintan Shivir'

During the second day of the 'Chintan Shivir' in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, state officials delved into the potential of deep-tech and artificial intelligence.

Nvidia’s Jigar Halani stressed new-age tech's capability to boost public service delivery and support public welfare endeavors.

The gathering highlighted AI's role in cultural promotion, business expansion, and youth employment, aligning with Gujarat's vision of becoming a model AI state.

(With inputs from agencies.)