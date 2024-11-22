Left Menu

Gujarat Charts Out AI-Driven Future at 'Chintan Shivir'

Gujarat hosted a session on AI during its 'Chintan Shivir', led by Nvidia’s Jigar Halani. He highlighted AI's role in enhancing public services and employment. The event focused on leveraging AI to promote local culture and improve government scheme delivery, with an aim to transform Gujarat into a model AI state.

During the second day of the 'Chintan Shivir' in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, state officials delved into the potential of deep-tech and artificial intelligence.

Nvidia’s Jigar Halani stressed new-age tech's capability to boost public service delivery and support public welfare endeavors.

The gathering highlighted AI's role in cultural promotion, business expansion, and youth employment, aligning with Gujarat's vision of becoming a model AI state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

