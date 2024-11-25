Left Menu

Telecom Tussle: Trai's Crackdown on Pesky Calls Sparks Mixed Results

A survey by LocalCircles finds that 27% of mobile subscribers noticed a decrease in pesky calls following Trai's action against telemarketers. However, a rise in robocalls was also reported. Trai's vigilance remains crucial to ensure the reduction's sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:06 IST
In a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles, about 27% of mobile subscribers reported a reduction in bothersome calls, attributed to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) aggressive measures against unregistered telemarketers.

Despite the positive reports, the survey highlighted a concerning rise in automated and robocalls, leaving many subscribers feeling there has been no substantial relief. Only 9% of participants confirmed a net decrease in pesky calls.

Sachin Taparia, Founder of LocalCircles, emphasized the need for continued vigilance by the regulator to sustain improvements, underscoring the mixed results from the survey, which collected over 14,000 responses across 309 districts.

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

