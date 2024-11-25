Telecom Tussle: Trai's Crackdown on Pesky Calls Sparks Mixed Results

In a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles, about 27% of mobile subscribers reported a reduction in bothersome calls, attributed to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) aggressive measures against unregistered telemarketers.

Despite the positive reports, the survey highlighted a concerning rise in automated and robocalls, leaving many subscribers feeling there has been no substantial relief. Only 9% of participants confirmed a net decrease in pesky calls.

Sachin Taparia, Founder of LocalCircles, emphasized the need for continued vigilance by the regulator to sustain improvements, underscoring the mixed results from the survey, which collected over 14,000 responses across 309 districts.

