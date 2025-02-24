Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Postpones Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Hearing

The Allahabad High Court postponed its decision on a petition urging the Archaeological Survey of India to carry out further examination of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque. The delay follows a Supreme Court directive preventing orders on religious place-related lawsuits until April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:10 IST
The Allahabad High Court has deferred its hearing on a petition seeking further archaeological examination of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, setting the next date for April 15, 2025. This move follows a Supreme Court order restricting courts from making decisions related to religious sites.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order following a civil revision by Rakhi Singh, who is challenging a Varanasi district court's decision from October 2023. The initial ruling had refused to mandate a survey of the mosque's Wazukhana area, excluding the 'Shiva Linga' section.

The case was deferred on Monday as parties await a related Supreme Court hearing scheduled for the first week of April 2025, which will further address these legal actions.

