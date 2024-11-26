Setback for Japan's Space Ambitions: Epsilon S Rocket Engine Test Fails

Japan's aspirations in the space sector faced a setback on Tuesday as the Epsilon S rocket engine test was aborted due to a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center. Eyewitness footage, broadcasted by NHK, captured an explosion and subsequent blaze shortly after the test began. This incident may push the rocket's initial launch beyond the March target, a delay that could further strain the nation's space program efforts.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) reported a "combustion abnormality" occurring 49 seconds post-ignition. Fortunately, no injuries or external facility damage were reported. Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary, confirmed that a comprehensive investigation would ensue, with necessary countermeasures being considered.

The Epsilon S and larger H3 rockets underscore Japan's determination to enhance its space capabilities amidst increasing competition from global players like SpaceX. Collaborating with IHI Aerospace, JAXA is striving to develop these rockets as cost-effective options in the market. Meanwhile, IHI's shares dipped on the Tokyo exchange, reflecting investor concerns over the testing setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)