Left Menu

Setback for Japan's Space Ambitions: Epsilon S Rocket Engine Test Fails

Japan's space agency JAXA aborted an Epsilon S rocket engine test after a fire occurred at the Tanegashima Space Center. This incident might delay the rocket's debut and impact the national space program. JAXA and partner IHI are investigating, with Epsilon S vital to Japan's aerospace goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:40 IST
Setback for Japan's Space Ambitions: Epsilon S Rocket Engine Test Fails
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's aspirations in the space sector faced a setback on Tuesday as the Epsilon S rocket engine test was aborted due to a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center. Eyewitness footage, broadcasted by NHK, captured an explosion and subsequent blaze shortly after the test began. This incident may push the rocket's initial launch beyond the March target, a delay that could further strain the nation's space program efforts.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) reported a "combustion abnormality" occurring 49 seconds post-ignition. Fortunately, no injuries or external facility damage were reported. Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary, confirmed that a comprehensive investigation would ensue, with necessary countermeasures being considered.

The Epsilon S and larger H3 rockets underscore Japan's determination to enhance its space capabilities amidst increasing competition from global players like SpaceX. Collaborating with IHI Aerospace, JAXA is striving to develop these rockets as cost-effective options in the market. Meanwhile, IHI's shares dipped on the Tokyo exchange, reflecting investor concerns over the testing setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024