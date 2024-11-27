Revolutionizing Telecom: Tech Mahindra Teams Up with AWS for AI-Powered Networks

In a move set to revolutionize telecom networks, Tech Mahindra has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy cutting-edge generative AI technologies. The collaboration, announced on Wednesday, aims to transform network operations and significantly enhance customer experiences.

According to Tech Mahindra, the partnership involves a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) to develop an Autonomous Networks Operations Platform specifically for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprise clients. This platform will utilize AI, machine learning, and generative AI services powered by AWS to transition network operations to a more proactive and preventive model on a hybrid cloud.

The initiative promises quicker service deployment and reduced operational costs for telecom providers. Furthermore, network operators will benefit from generative AI-enabled recommendations for operations optimization and automated self-healing techniques, as highlighted by Robin Harwani, Head of Telco Industry Solutions at AWS.

