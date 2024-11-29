Left Menu

Black Friday Bonanza: Exclusive Deals and Discounts Drive Retail Rush

Amidst inflation concerns and a shorter holiday shopping window, U.S. retailers offer exclusive deals on products like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour book and Jessica Simpson puffer coats. Anticipating over 85 million shoppers, stores extend unprecedented discounts on electronics, toys, and more to attract holiday consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:36 IST
In a bid to lure holiday shoppers despite inflation woes and a condensed buying timeframe, major U.S. retailers are rolling out exclusive Black Friday deals. From Taylor Swift's new Eras Tour book at Target to a marked-down Jessica Simpson puffer coat at Walmart, the shelves are packed with heavily discounted merchandise.

With stores opening as early as 5 a.m. post-Thanksgiving, retailers anticipate a consumer rush eager to wrap up their Christmas lists. Mainstays like Walmart and Target open at 6 a.m., offering steep discounts on items including Samsung TVs and Nintendo Switch consoles. Meanwhile, Target introduces exclusive 'Wicked'-related products under attractive offers.

The National Retail Federation projects about 85.6 million shoppers in stores. Amid reduced shopping days this year, the pressure is on for retailers to offer compelling discounts to inflation-weary consumers. Interactive product displays and experiences are pivotal as physical stores compete with the growing online shopping trend catalyzed by the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

