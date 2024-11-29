C-DAC Chennai Transfers Advanced VLC Technologies to Nav Wireless Technologies

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Chennai, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement for its state-of-the-art technologies, NLOS VICINITY and ILLUMINATE, with Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The agreement, executed on November 28, 2024, at Electronics Niketan, New Delhi, marks a significant step in advancing Visible Light Communication (VLC)-enabled solutions in India.

The agreement was formalized by Dr. D. Ethirajan, Scientist F and Centre Head of C-DAC Chennai, and Sh. Hardik Raval, Head of the Embedded Department at Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. It paves the way for the deployment and commercialization of cutting-edge technologies developed under the R&D project “Visible Light Communication-based LED Lighting Solutions,” funded by MeitY.

Highlighting the Technologies: NLOS VICINITY and ILLUMINATE

NLOS VICINITY (Non-Line Of Sight Visible Light Communication Indoor Positioning System):This technology revolutionizes indoor positioning with applications in smart proximity advertising, indoor navigation, and location-based services. It utilizes Visible Light Communication to enable precise positioning in environments where traditional GPS is ineffective.

ILLUMINATE (Visible Light Communication Smart Indoor Lighting and Control System):Designed for RF-free zones, ILLUMINATE combines sustainability and intelligence in indoor lighting. It ensures energy-efficient operations while providing a robust lighting control solution suitable for secure environments like hospitals and defense facilities.

Both technologies leverage the transformative potential of VLC/Light Fidelity (Li-Fi), which uses light waves instead of radio waves for data transmission. Li-Fi is heralded for its unparalleled advantages, including high-speed data transfer, enhanced security, and energy efficiency, making it ideal for diverse applications ranging from smart cities to secure military communication.

Public-Private Collaboration for Innovation

Sh. S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, MeitY, praised the partnership, emphasizing its potential to reshape communication and lighting solutions in India. He highlighted the cost-effectiveness, fast deployment capabilities, and broad applicability of NLOS VICINITY and ILLUMINATE, describing them as “innovations with the power to transform industries.”

Sh. Krishnan also acknowledged C-DAC’s relentless efforts over the past two and a half years in refining these technologies and expressed appreciation for Nav Wireless Technologies’ entrepreneurial approach in commercializing them. Stressing the importance of disruptive innovation, he reiterated MeitY’s support for initiatives that drive economic growth and technological advancement.

The Promise of Li-Fi in India

As an emerging global leader in digital transformation, India is poised to harness the potential of Li-Fi technology across sectors. With its ability to ensure secure, high-speed data transmission and minimize electromagnetic interference, Li-Fi is well-suited for environments like hospitals, airports, and military installations. Furthermore, its energy-efficient nature supports India’s sustainable development goals, aligning with smart city initiatives and rural connectivity programs.

India’s growing IoT ecosystem, coupled with robust infrastructure and a burgeoning digital economy, positions the nation as a key player in the global Li-Fi market. The successful transfer of NLOS VICINITY and ILLUMINATE technologies reflects India’s commitment to advancing indigenous innovations and fostering public-private partnerships.

A Distinguished Gathering

The event witnessed the participation of notable dignitaries, including Sh. S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, MeitY; Sh. Bhuvnesh Kumar, IAS, Additional Secretary, MeitY; Sh. Rajesh Singh, JS&FA, MeitY; Sh. S. K. Marwaha, Scientist G & Group Coordinator (R&D in CC&BT), MeitY; Smt. Sunita Verma, Scientist G & Group Coordinator (Electronics and IT), MeitY; Sh. E. Magesh, Director General, C-DAC; Smt. Meenakshi Agarwal, Scientist E, MeitY; Smt. Poonguzhali P, Scientist E, C-DAC Chennai; and representatives from Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

A Vision for the Future

This collaboration between C-DAC and Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. represents a milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in technology. By fostering innovations like NLOS VICINITY and ILLUMINATE, India is not only addressing pressing domestic challenges but also positioning itself as a global leader in light-based communication solutions.