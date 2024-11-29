Left Menu

Black Friday Shopping Spree in Walmart: Consumers Battle Tariffs

Teagan Hickson navigates holiday shopping at Walmart amid fears of rising prices due to potential tariffs by President-elect Trump. Shoppers across the U.S. compare in-store and online deals to manage expenses. Retailers anticipate spikes in online spending and spontaneous in-store purchases despite price concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:49 IST
This Black Friday, Teagan Hickson found herself amidst a bustling crowd at Walmart in Fort Wayne, Indiana, eager for holiday deals amidst looming price hikes. As shoppers compared prices both in-store and online, they sought bargains to offset potential tariffs under President-elect Trump's administration.

Amid concerns over increasing prices, consumers are diligently hunting for deals. Many, like Hickson, are torn between saving now and worrying about future expenses due to tariffs. Retailers hope tech-savvy shoppers will drive online sales up by nearly 10% this year, per Adobe Analytics estimates.

Despite inflation, retailers like Walmart and Target are tempting buyers with significant discounts on electronics, toys, and household items. Experts predict spontaneous purchases may contribute to retail growth as the holiday season's shorter shopping window pressures consumers to buy quickly.

