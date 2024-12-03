Cross-Border Disruption: Repairing Damaged Data Cables Between Sweden and Finland
Two data cables linking Sweden and Finland faced disruptions, affecting thousands of customers and businesses. The damage in southern Finland was repaired quickly, restoring internet access. Authorities are investigating the curious timing of two incidents occurring on the same day.
- Country:
- Germany
In a development affecting connectivity across Northern Europe, two data cables located on the land border between Sweden and Finland sustained damage on Monday, disrupting services for 6,000 private customers and 100 businesses. Global Connect, the entity responsible for digital infrastructure, announced the restoration of these cables on Tuesday.
According to Niklas Ekström, a spokesman for Global Connect, one cable was fixed during the night, ensuring about 95% of customers regained internet access by then. The second cable was repaired by noon on Tuesday. Interestingly, the first disturbance was linked to excavation activities, while the cause of the second remains under investigation.
The Finnish Minister of Transportation and Communications, Lulu Ranne, highlighted the seriousness with which authorities are addressing this matter. This incident follows recent damage to other cables, prompting investigations by multiple national authorities. A notable aspect is the engagement with China regarding a vessel seen near a previous rupture site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Trial Disruptions: Kolkata Court Drama
Undersea Cable Disruption Raises Suspicion of Sabotage
Hope Restored: Subsidence-Hit Jyotirmath Residents Allowed Temporary Repairs
PM Modi Hails Global Declaration on Digital Infrastructure for Sustainable Development
Metro Line Disruption: Jahangirpuri to Samaypur Badli Closures Announced