Left Menu

Cross-Border Disruption: Repairing Damaged Data Cables Between Sweden and Finland

Two data cables linking Sweden and Finland faced disruptions, affecting thousands of customers and businesses. The damage in southern Finland was repaired quickly, restoring internet access. Authorities are investigating the curious timing of two incidents occurring on the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:15 IST
Cross-Border Disruption: Repairing Damaged Data Cables Between Sweden and Finland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a development affecting connectivity across Northern Europe, two data cables located on the land border between Sweden and Finland sustained damage on Monday, disrupting services for 6,000 private customers and 100 businesses. Global Connect, the entity responsible for digital infrastructure, announced the restoration of these cables on Tuesday.

According to Niklas Ekström, a spokesman for Global Connect, one cable was fixed during the night, ensuring about 95% of customers regained internet access by then. The second cable was repaired by noon on Tuesday. Interestingly, the first disturbance was linked to excavation activities, while the cause of the second remains under investigation.

The Finnish Minister of Transportation and Communications, Lulu Ranne, highlighted the seriousness with which authorities are addressing this matter. This incident follows recent damage to other cables, prompting investigations by multiple national authorities. A notable aspect is the engagement with China regarding a vessel seen near a previous rupture site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024