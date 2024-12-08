Left Menu

Mysterious Removal of Syrian Flag at Moscow Embassy

The Syrian flag was unexpectedly removed from the pole outside Syria's embassy in Moscow on Sunday. Although it had been raised earlier, no explanation was provided for its absence. Embassy staff reassured that operations would continue as usual on Monday, according to Russian news agencies.

The Syrian flag outside the Syrian embassy in Moscow was mysteriously taken down on Sunday, as reported by Russian news agencies.

Although the flag had been hoisted earlier in the day, its removal went unexplained by embassy staff. No official comment was provided regarding this sudden absence.

TASS quoted embassy personnel reassuring that the embassy would continue its normal operations on Monday, despite the flag's removal.

