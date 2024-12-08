Mysterious Removal of Syrian Flag at Moscow Embassy
The Syrian flag was unexpectedly removed from the pole outside Syria's embassy in Moscow on Sunday. Although it had been raised earlier, no explanation was provided for its absence. Embassy staff reassured that operations would continue as usual on Monday, according to Russian news agencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:51 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
