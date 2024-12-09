Maharaj's Masterclass: South Africa Dominates Sri Lanka in Test Series

In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Keshav Maharaj claimed five wickets, propelling South Africa to a commanding 109-run triumph over Sri Lanka on the concluding day of the second test at St George’s Park. The victory ensured a clean 2-0 sweep of the series for South Africa.

Maharaj demonstrated exceptional skill, finishing with figures of 5-76 as South Africa quickly wrapped up the match. It took only 70 minutes to dismiss Sri Lanka for 238, decisively capturing the five wickets needed for victory.

The contest, poised for a nail-biting conclusion, saw both teams vying for a spot in the World Test Championship final. Sri Lanka resumed on 205-5, requiring 143 runs to win, but fell short under Maharaj's bowling assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)