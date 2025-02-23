India Stuns Pakistan with Dominant Bowling Performance in ICC Champions Trophy

In a gripping match at the ICC Champions Trophy, India demonstrated a robust bowling performance that culminated in dismissing Pakistan for a total of 241. The game took place on Sunday in the competitive cricketing arena.

Saud Shakeel's commendable 62 and Mohammad Rizwan's 46 offered Pakistan their main source of runs, as the duo shared a 104-run partnership for the third wicket. Despite their efforts, the team struggled as they collapsed to 165 for five by the 37th over.

India's attack was spearheaded by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed three wickets for 40 runs, effectively dismantling the opposition. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also made key inroads, dispatching Babar Azam and Shakeel to the pavilion. Harshit Rana's precise delivery in the final over secured the result for India, concluding Pakistan's innings.

