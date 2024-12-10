NFL Urges Expanded Drone Authority for Stadium Safety

The National Football League is taking a firm stance on security, urging Congress to expand government authority to counter potential drone threats over stadiums.

Increased safety measures are being requested following a noticeable rise in rogue drone activities, with flights escalating to 2,845 in 2023 from 2,537 in the previous year.

NFL security chief Cathy Lanier emphasizes the urgency of the matter, advocating immediate legislative action to protect fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)