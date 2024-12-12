AV-Comparatives 2024 EPR Report: A Benchmark for Cybersecurity Excellence

AV-Comparatives, a respected name in cybersecurity testing, has unveiled its 2024 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Comparative Report. The document assesses top cybersecurity solutions' capabilities in protecting against advanced threats.

The testing included solutions from Bitdefender, Check Point, CrowdStrike, and others, using real-world attack scenarios. The MITRE ATT&CK framework provided the structure for testing a range of attack vectors.

Executives in the cybersecurity domain are advised to refer to this report, which serves as a valuable resource for navigating complex cyber threats and ensuring robust endpoint protection.

