Parnassus Launches First ESG ETFs Amid Tough Market Conditions

Parnassus, a major asset manager, has introduced its first exchange-traded funds focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria during a challenging phase for such strategies. Despite the difficult market, Parnassus remains committed to high-quality investments that consider long-term environmental and social impacts, with its mutual funds still seeing gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:36 IST
Parnassus, one of the premier asset managers emphasizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, has embarked on launching its inaugural exchange-traded funds in a challenging market landscape.

Despite the faltering performance of U.S. ESG funds compared to broader indices, with a mere 11% gain against the S&P 500's 27.6%, Parnassus introduces its newest offerings as the number of ESG funds dwindles.

Benjamin Allen, CEO of Parnassus, asserts that the firm remains resilient and continues to concentrate on top-tier companies attentive to the broader impact of their choices. The dedicated funds, as Allen notes, have registered notable gains, aligning with the company's long-term investment ethos.

