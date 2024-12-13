Left Menu

$5 Million Reward Exposed: North Korean IT Espionage Unveiled

The U.S. government has announced a $5 million reward for information regarding a scheme involving North Korean IT workers infiltrating U.S. companies to steal trade secrets. Funds generated were allegedly funneled to North Korea's weapons programs. Indictments have been issued for 14 individuals linked to this operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced a $5 million reward for information regarding a sophisticated North Korean operation. According to the U.S. State Department, North Korean IT workers infiltrated U.S. companies from 2017 to 2023, acquiring sensitive trade secrets while securing employment through fraudulent means.

The scheme, involving over 130 workers who covertly sent earnings to North Korea, amassed at least $88 million, which was allegedly redirected to support Pyongyang's weapons development. Affected companies remained unnamed, and the North Korean mission at the United Nations has not provided a comment.

U.S. investigations have resulted in indictments against 14 individuals accused of working for sanctioned companies in China and Russia. The charges range from wire fraud and money laundering to identity theft. Moreover, Americans aiding these operations have also been indicted, suggesting a widespread and collaborative effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

