$5 Million Reward Exposed: North Korean IT Espionage Unveiled

The United States has announced a $5 million reward for information regarding a sophisticated North Korean operation. According to the U.S. State Department, North Korean IT workers infiltrated U.S. companies from 2017 to 2023, acquiring sensitive trade secrets while securing employment through fraudulent means.

The scheme, involving over 130 workers who covertly sent earnings to North Korea, amassed at least $88 million, which was allegedly redirected to support Pyongyang's weapons development. Affected companies remained unnamed, and the North Korean mission at the United Nations has not provided a comment.

U.S. investigations have resulted in indictments against 14 individuals accused of working for sanctioned companies in China and Russia. The charges range from wire fraud and money laundering to identity theft. Moreover, Americans aiding these operations have also been indicted, suggesting a widespread and collaborative effort.

