Judith Collins Announces New Legislation to Safeguard Space-Related Operations

Ground-based space infrastructure refers to systems on Earth that facilitate spacecraft tracking, control, surveillance, and data transmission.

Updated: 13-12-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:36 IST
"We aim to establish a robust regulatory framework to support New Zealand's commitment to the safe, secure, and responsible use of space," said Collins.
  New Zealand
  • New Zealand

Space Minister Judith Collins has announced that legislation to regulate ground-based space infrastructure will be introduced next year to manage risks and ensure alignment with New Zealand’s national security and interests.

Ground-based space infrastructure refers to systems on Earth that facilitate spacecraft tracking, control, surveillance, and data transmission. Minister Collins emphasized that this infrastructure offers significant commercial and defense opportunities but also presents potential risks.

“We aim to establish a robust regulatory framework to support New Zealand’s commitment to the safe, secure, and responsible use of space,” said Collins.

The new regulations will focus on preventing entities whose values and intentions conflict with New Zealand’s interests from establishing or operating ground-based space infrastructure.

Addressing Security Concerns

The legislation comes after findings from the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service, which identified instances where foreign entities sought to develop space infrastructure in New Zealand under the guise of civilian use but could potentially support foreign military activities.

“These proposals posed significant risks to our national security and broader national interests. The new regulatory regime will ensure that we mitigate such risks effectively,” Collins stated.

Key Features of the New Regulatory Framework

National Security Focus: The regulations will target only ground-based space infrastructure deemed to pose security risks.

Broad Application: The regime will apply to all relevant infrastructure, including existing facilities already in operation.

Collaborative Development: The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is leading the policy development process to balance commercial innovation with national security.

Supporting Innovation While Protecting Sovereignty

Minister Collins highlighted the Government’s commitment to fostering a thriving space industry in New Zealand while ensuring that activities remain consistent with the nation’s values and security.

“This legislation will provide clarity and assurance for businesses and investors in the space sector while safeguarding our interests,” said Collins.

The Government is expected to introduce the legislation in Parliament next year. The regulations aim to bolster New Zealand’s standing as a responsible space-faring nation while addressing emerging risks in the rapidly evolving space industry.

