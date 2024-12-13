R Srikrishna: Steering Hexaware Towards an AI-Driven Future

R Srikrishna, the CEO of Hexaware Technologies, has been acclaimed as one of India's most impactful CEOs at the prestigious 4th Edition of India's Impactful CEOs Conclave. This acknowledgment, received for the second year in a row, celebrates his remarkable contributions in leading Hexaware towards an innovative AI-first strategy.

Srikrishna's leadership is marked by a commitment to technological innovation, sustainable business practices, and a people-first approach. His initiatives include implementing an AI-focused business model, fostering organizational growth, and prioritizing employee welfare through balanced work-life policies and career opportunities.

The Conclave, held in New Delhi, aims to inspire industry leaders to create positive impacts and guide their organizations towards sustainable futures. Under Srikrishna's leadership, Hexaware is preparing for its initial public offering, reflecting his drive to enhance the company's global market presence further.

(With inputs from agencies.)