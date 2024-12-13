Left Menu

R Srikrishna: Steering Hexaware Towards an AI-Driven Future

R Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware Technologies, has been recognized at the 4th India's Impactful CEOs Conclave for his leadership in advancing the company with an AI-focused approach. His contributions include sustainable practices, market growth, and employee-centric policies, which highlight his effective leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

R Srikrishna, the CEO of Hexaware Technologies, has been acclaimed as one of India's most impactful CEOs at the prestigious 4th Edition of India's Impactful CEOs Conclave. This acknowledgment, received for the second year in a row, celebrates his remarkable contributions in leading Hexaware towards an innovative AI-first strategy.

Srikrishna's leadership is marked by a commitment to technological innovation, sustainable business practices, and a people-first approach. His initiatives include implementing an AI-focused business model, fostering organizational growth, and prioritizing employee welfare through balanced work-life policies and career opportunities.

The Conclave, held in New Delhi, aims to inspire industry leaders to create positive impacts and guide their organizations towards sustainable futures. Under Srikrishna's leadership, Hexaware is preparing for its initial public offering, reflecting his drive to enhance the company's global market presence further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

