Left Menu

Emerging Threats: Pakistan's Expanding Missile Arsenal

A senior White House official has expressed concerns over Pakistan's development of long-range ballistic missiles, potentially targeting areas beyond South Asia, including the U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer's remarks coincide with new U.S. sanctions on Pakistan's missile program, indicating worsening bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:42 IST
Emerging Threats: Pakistan's Expanding Missile Arsenal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A senior White House official has raised alarms over Pakistan's burgeoning long-range ballistic missile capabilities, asserting that these could potentially target sites beyond South Asia, possibly reaching the United States. The development, reported by Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, marks a significant shift in the strategic equations with a former close partner.

Addressing the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Finer outlined Islamabad's advancements in missile technology, highlighting their increasing sophistication and potential threat to global security. These developments have prompted the United States to question the intentions behind Pakistan's ballistic missile initiatives.

Coinciding with Finer's revelations, Washington has announced a new set of sanctions targeting Pakistan's ballistic missile program, including restrictions on the state-run defense agency managing these developments. This move signifies a deteriorating diplomatic stance amidst growing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024