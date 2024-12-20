Emerging Threats: Pakistan's Expanding Missile Arsenal

A senior White House official has raised alarms over Pakistan's burgeoning long-range ballistic missile capabilities, asserting that these could potentially target sites beyond South Asia, possibly reaching the United States. The development, reported by Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, marks a significant shift in the strategic equations with a former close partner.

Addressing the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Finer outlined Islamabad's advancements in missile technology, highlighting their increasing sophistication and potential threat to global security. These developments have prompted the United States to question the intentions behind Pakistan's ballistic missile initiatives.

Coinciding with Finer's revelations, Washington has announced a new set of sanctions targeting Pakistan's ballistic missile program, including restrictions on the state-run defense agency managing these developments. This move signifies a deteriorating diplomatic stance amidst growing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)