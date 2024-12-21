Left Menu

Christmas Market Tragedy in Magdeburg Draws Scholz's Concern

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed concern following a reported incident where a car drove into a Christmas market crowd in Magdeburg, causing casualties. Scholz addressed the situation through a social media post, extending his thoughts to the victims and their families.

  • Germany

In a tragic incident at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, a vehicle reportedly plowed into a crowd, resulting in casualties, as reported by local media on Friday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his concerns over the incident, stating that the reports suggested something very serious had occurred.

Through a post on the social media platform X, Scholz conveyed his thoughts and condolences to the victims and their families.

