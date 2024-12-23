TECNO Triumphs at German Design Awards 2025 With Innovative Designs

TECNO, a globally recognized technology innovator, has been awarded two Outstanding Product Design accolades at the German Design Awards 2025. The TECNO PHANTOM V Flip2 5G and PHANTOM V Fold2 5G have both received this prestigious recognition in the Computer and Communication category.

The German Design Awards are synonymous with excellence across industries worldwide, identifying key trends and highlighting exceptional design achievements. Submissions from 59 countries competed in this year's intense competition.

The awarded PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and Flip2 5G stand out for their revolutionary foldable technology, seamless screen integration, and sustainable design principles, affirming TECNO's leadership in AI-driven innovation and design excellence.

