TECNO Triumphs at German Design Awards 2025 With Innovative Designs

TECNO secured two 'Excellent Product Design' awards at the German Design Awards 2025 for its PHANTOM V Flip2 5G and PHANTOM V Fold2 5G. Both products were lauded for their innovative designs, foldable technologies, and AI features. TECNO's success showcases its commitment to design excellence and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:43 IST
TECNO, a globally recognized technology innovator, has been awarded two Outstanding Product Design accolades at the German Design Awards 2025. The TECNO PHANTOM V Flip2 5G and PHANTOM V Fold2 5G have both received this prestigious recognition in the Computer and Communication category.

The German Design Awards are synonymous with excellence across industries worldwide, identifying key trends and highlighting exceptional design achievements. Submissions from 59 countries competed in this year's intense competition.

The awarded PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and Flip2 5G stand out for their revolutionary foldable technology, seamless screen integration, and sustainable design principles, affirming TECNO's leadership in AI-driven innovation and design excellence.

