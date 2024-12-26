India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 1 Lunch Scoreboard

Scoreboard at lunch on day 1 of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Sam Konstas lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 60 Usman Khawaja batting 38 Marnus Labuschagne batting 12 Extras: (LB-2) 2 Total: (For 1 wicket in 25 Overs) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-89 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-3-41-0, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-34-0, Akash Deep 6-1-15-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-20-1.

