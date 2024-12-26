Left Menu

India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 1 Lunch Scoreboard

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 07:46 IST
India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 1 Lunch Scoreboard
  • Country:
  • Australia

Scoreboard at lunch on day 1 of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Sam Konstas lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 60 Usman Khawaja batting 38 Marnus Labuschagne batting 12 Extras: (LB-2) 2 Total: (For 1 wicket in 25 Overs) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-89 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-3-41-0, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-34-0, Akash Deep 6-1-15-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-20-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024