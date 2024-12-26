India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 1 Lunch Scoreboard
PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 07:46 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Scoreboard at lunch on day 1 of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.
Sam Konstas lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 60 Usman Khawaja batting 38 Marnus Labuschagne batting 12 Extras: (LB-2) 2 Total: (For 1 wicket in 25 Overs) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-89 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-3-41-0, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-34-0, Akash Deep 6-1-15-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-20-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Eyes Stricter Workplace Regulations to Safeguard White-Collar Workers
US Advocates Peaceful Resolution Between India and Bangladesh
INDIA Bloc Challenges EVM Integrity in Supreme Court
India Aims to Avoid Clean Sweep in Final Women's ODI Against Australia
Celebrating Gita Jayanti: A Tribute to India's Spiritual Heritage