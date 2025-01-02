Left Menu

Norway's Electrifying Leap: Nearing a Petrol-free Future

Norway is on track to achieve its 2025 goal of selling only electric cars, with 88.9% of new cars sold in 2024 being fully electric. The country leads global efforts to shift away from petrol and diesel engines. Tesla, Volkswagen, and Toyota are top among these sellers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:35 IST
In a significant stride toward a more sustainable future, Norway is nearing its ambitious goal of exclusively having electric cars on the roads by 2025, as evidenced by new registration data released on Thursday. Last year, an overwhelming 88.9% of new car sales in the country were fully electric, marking a rise from 82.4% in 2023.

The Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) highlighted Tesla, Volkswagen, and Toyota as the leading brands in this electrifying transition, underscoring Norway's pioneering role in phasing out petrol and diesel cars. Christina Bu, head of the Norwegian EV association, stated, "Norway will be the first country in the world to pretty much erase petrol and diesel engine cars from the new car market."

This trend not only aligns with the nation's environmental goals but also positions it as a global leader in the electric vehicle market. Norway's commitment to reducing carbon emissions continues to inspire similar efforts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

