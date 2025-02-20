Volkswagen's $1.4 Billion Tax Tiff: Customs Department Stands Firm

In a heated legal tussle, the Customs Department has demanded $1.4 billion from Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, accusing the company of misclassifying imported car parts to dodge higher duties.

Addressing the Bombay High Court, Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman affirmed the department's stance, emphasizing that all importers must adhere to the same legal standards. The company's practice of labeling its imports as individual parts rather than 'Completely Knocked Down' (CKD) units has raised red flags, allegedly allowing them to pay lower taxes.

The company, however, disputes the claim, labeling the demand as exorbitant and arbitrary, while the court prepares to resume proceedings. Customs argues that Volkswagen's past classifications do not preclude correcting potential misrepresentations upon discovering new facts.

