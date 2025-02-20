Left Menu

Volkswagen's $1.4 Billion Tax Tiff: Customs Department Stands Firm

The Customs Department has issued a $1.4 billion tax demand notice to Skoda Auto Volkswagen India for allegedly misclassifying imports to pay lower duties. The Bombay High Court is hearing the case, where the company challenges the demand as arbitrary and excessive. The department insists on compliance with the law.

In a heated legal tussle, the Customs Department has demanded $1.4 billion from Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, accusing the company of misclassifying imported car parts to dodge higher duties.

Addressing the Bombay High Court, Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman affirmed the department's stance, emphasizing that all importers must adhere to the same legal standards. The company's practice of labeling its imports as individual parts rather than 'Completely Knocked Down' (CKD) units has raised red flags, allegedly allowing them to pay lower taxes.

The company, however, disputes the claim, labeling the demand as exorbitant and arbitrary, while the court prepares to resume proceedings. Customs argues that Volkswagen's past classifications do not preclude correcting potential misrepresentations upon discovering new facts.

