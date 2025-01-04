Left Menu

Transforming Industries: EmbedUR’s Advanced Edge AI Solutions

EmbedUR systems, a leader in edge AI technologies, has joined STMicroelectronics’ Authorized Partner program. Utilizing ST's hardware, embedUR developed advanced AI applications on the STM32N6 platform, revolutionizing industries with efficient and compact solutions. Notable innovations include people detection, facial recognition, and audio denoising models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) – EmbedUR systems, a leader in embedded solutions and Edge AI technologies, has officially joined STMicroelectronics' Authorized Partner program. The partnership leverages ST's comprehensive hardware and software ecosystem, allowing embedUR to develop advanced Edge AI applications on the STM32N6 platform.

The collaboration showcases the transformative potential of AI on efficient, compact hardware across diverse industries. EmbedUR optimized AI models to operate seamlessly on ST's STM32N6 microcontrollers, complete with an embedded software stack essential for productization. Their innovation in Edge AI applications paves the way for significant industry solutions.

EmbedUR highlights three key solutions—people detection with image segmentation, facial recognition with enrollment, and audio denoising. Each application exhibits cutting-edge advancements and fulfills high-tech demands, offering enhanced performance for varied industrial uses. Visit www.embedur.ai to explore EmbedUR's comprehensive AI solutions for next-generation Edge AI applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

