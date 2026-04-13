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IIT-Kharagpur Launches Cutting-edge AI Certification Programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has introduced online executive certification programs in artificial intelligence, aimed at equipping working professionals with practical skills. These programs, conducted by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, include Generative AI and AI-Native Software Engineering, delivered through live online classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:47 IST
IIT-Kharagpur Launches Cutting-edge AI Certification Programmes
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The Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has launched a groundbreaking series of online executive certification programmes in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and technology leadership.

The initiative aims to provide working professionals with comprehensive AI skills tailored to meet real-world workforce demands. The Department of Computer Science and Engineering offers these certifications, including the Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Generative AI & Agentic AI and the Executive Post Graduate Certificate in AI-Native Software Engineering.

These programmes are accessible entirely via live online classes facilitated by IIT-Kharagpur faculty, broadening the reach of the institute's AI curriculum. According to IIT-Kharagpur Director Prof Suman Chakraborty, the rapid pace of innovation calls for expanding education beyond traditional campus boundaries to enhance professionals' capabilities in deploying AI systems effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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