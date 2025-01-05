Left Menu

Unraveling the Salt Typhoon: Chinese Cyberespionage in U.S. Telecoms

A Chinese hacking campaign, dubbed Salt Typhoon, has compromised numerous U.S. telecommunications firms, including AT&T and Verizon. Exploiting vulnerabilities in Fortinet and Cisco devices, this breach has raised national security concerns. While networks claim increased security measures, the alleged cyber threats underscore ongoing geopolitical cyber tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

Chinese cyberespionage group Salt Typhoon has been linked to significant breaches in U.S. telecommunications, compromising major firms such as AT&T and Verizon. The Wall Street Journal's recent report sheds light on the extensive intrusions.

These breaches, exploiting weaknesses in network devices from Fortinet and Cisco, have sparked fears about national security, with allegations suggesting that the hackers can target crucial infrastructure at will. Despite these concerns, companies are now collaborating with law enforcement to bolster security measures, as per statements made last week.

Although some companies like Lumen and T-Mobile have secured their systems, the implications of the breaches, which included targeting high-profile political individuals, continue to ripple across sectors. Both Cisco and Fortinet have refrained from commenting on these breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

