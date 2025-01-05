Unraveling the Salt Typhoon: Chinese Cyberespionage in U.S. Telecoms

Chinese cyberespionage group Salt Typhoon has been linked to significant breaches in U.S. telecommunications, compromising major firms such as AT&T and Verizon. The Wall Street Journal's recent report sheds light on the extensive intrusions.

These breaches, exploiting weaknesses in network devices from Fortinet and Cisco, have sparked fears about national security, with allegations suggesting that the hackers can target crucial infrastructure at will. Despite these concerns, companies are now collaborating with law enforcement to bolster security measures, as per statements made last week.

Although some companies like Lumen and T-Mobile have secured their systems, the implications of the breaches, which included targeting high-profile political individuals, continue to ripple across sectors. Both Cisco and Fortinet have refrained from commenting on these breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)