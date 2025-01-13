Pixxel's Hyperspectral Leap: India's Space Revolution

India's Pixxel is taking a significant step by launching three hyperspectral satellites, with a SpaceX rocket from California, marking the country's burgeoning private space industry. The launch is notable as it sets the stage for Pixxel's ambitious plans to enhance its satellite constellation.

Scheduled for Vandenberg Space Force Base, the launch will place satellites in a sun-synchronous orbit at 550 km. Pixxel, supported by Google, intends to deploy 18 additional spacecraft, eyeing an expanding market projected to reach $19 billion by 2029. This move is crucial for Pixxel as it competes globally.

Pixxel's technology delivers detailed imaging across various industries, aiming to outperform competitors. Despite intense competition from U.S. and China, India's share in the space market is minimal. With the Firefly constellation, Pixxel could overshadow existing players, signaling a new era for India's space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)