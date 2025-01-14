Vodacom and Orange Launch Pioneering Rural Tower Partnership to Bridge Digital Divide in DRC

In a groundbreaking partnership, Vodacom and Orange have announced the formation of Africa’s first rural towerco partnership. This collaboration will construct, own, and operate solar-powered mobile base stations in underserved regions of the DRC, with a goal to bring telecommunications and mobile financial services to as many as 19 million people in rural areas.

Expanding Connectivity Through Solar Technology

Deploying infrastructure in remote and less populated areas has long been a challenge in the DRC, where mobile internet penetration stands at just 32.3%. Under this partnership, 2,000 solar-powered base stations will be built over the next six years, employing 2G and 4G technologies. An initial phase will see 1,000 sites constructed, with an option to scale the project by an additional 1,000 towers based on feasibility and demand.

The first base station is slated to begin operations in 2025, marking a critical milestone in reducing the digital divide. Orange and Vodacom will serve as anchor tenants for the base stations, leasing both active and passive infrastructure for a minimum period of 20 years. The venture will also offer its infrastructure to other mobile network operators (MNOs), ensuring broader network utilization and consumer choice.

Driving Inclusivity and Economic Growth

The initiative aligns with the DRC’s National Digital Plan Horizon 2025, which envisions comprehensive digital transformation to improve public services, boost economic growth, and promote e-citizenship, e-commerce, and e-governance. Enhanced connectivity is expected to stimulate job creation, improve rural access to essential services, and contribute to increased GDP.

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to building a digital society across Africa,” said Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group. “By extending mobile coverage to underserved communities, we aim to foster socio-economic development while staying true to our purpose of connecting for a better future.”

Environmental Sustainability and Collaboration

The stations will rely on solar power, reducing environmental impact and ensuring operational efficiency in remote areas with limited or no access to electricity. The collaboration between Vodacom and Orange to share infrastructure represents a model for cost-effective connectivity solutions, minimizing duplication and environmental footprints.

“After over a decade in the DRC, we understand the challenges and opportunities unique to this market,” said Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa. “Our partnership with Vodacom emphasizes our commitment to sustainability and equitable access while leveraging shared resources to maximize impact.”

Impact on the Region

Beyond improved voice and data services, expanded mobile coverage will enable access to mobile money platforms, a vital tool for economic inclusion in rural communities. The venture's solar-powered approach positions it as a model for green infrastructure projects in the telecommunications sector.

The initiative demonstrates Vodacom and Orange’s leadership in leveraging innovative solutions to address Africa’s connectivity challenges, advancing the digital transformation agenda in the DRC and beyond.