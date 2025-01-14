Left Menu

RedNote Rises as TikTok Faces U.S. Ban: A Surge of 'TikTok Refugees'

RedNote, a Chinese social media app, gains popularity as new users flock to it amid a proposed U.S. ban on TikTok. Over 700,000 new users joined within days, with the platform offering a unique cultural exchange opportunity. RedNote is striving to manage its growth and moderate content effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:56 IST
RedNote Rises as TikTok Faces U.S. Ban: A Surge of 'TikTok Refugees'

As the United States considers banning TikTok on national security grounds, a surge of new users has flocked to RedNote, a lesser-known Chinese social media app. Sources revealed that the influx began just days before the proposed ban, with American users seeking TikTok alternatives.

On Monday, a live chat dubbed 'TikTok Refugees' saw over 50,000 participants, fostering cultural exchange between American and Chinese users. While discussions often touched upon food and youth unemployment, some topics like legal differences between China and Hong Kong were politely sidestepped.

RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu in China, has seen U.S. downloads surge by over 200% year-over-year, climbing Apple's App Store rankings. As it navigates its newfound popularity, the venture capital-backed startup is developing tools to better handle English-language content and translations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025