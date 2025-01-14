RedNote Rises as TikTok Faces U.S. Ban: A Surge of 'TikTok Refugees'

As the United States considers banning TikTok on national security grounds, a surge of new users has flocked to RedNote, a lesser-known Chinese social media app. Sources revealed that the influx began just days before the proposed ban, with American users seeking TikTok alternatives.

On Monday, a live chat dubbed 'TikTok Refugees' saw over 50,000 participants, fostering cultural exchange between American and Chinese users. While discussions often touched upon food and youth unemployment, some topics like legal differences between China and Hong Kong were politely sidestepped.

RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu in China, has seen U.S. downloads surge by over 200% year-over-year, climbing Apple's App Store rankings. As it navigates its newfound popularity, the venture capital-backed startup is developing tools to better handle English-language content and translations.

(With inputs from agencies.)