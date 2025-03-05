ByteDance's Bold Move: A Fresh Share Buyback Amid TikTok's U.S. Uncertainty

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has announced a new share buyback program for U.S. employees, offering shares at $189.90 each, reflecting an 11% increase from six months ago. According to insiders, this new pricing sets ByteDance's valuation around $315 billion.

The move indicates ByteDance's recovery from a 2023 valuation dip, underscoring its solid financial position and expanding global reach. Despite ByteDance's growth, TikTok faces a potential U.S. ban due to national security concerns, with ByteDance required to divest TikTok by January 19 under a law passed last year.

As ByteDance navigates regulatory challenges, several high-profile bidders, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and groups involving MrBeast, have expressed interest in TikTok's U.S. operations. This share buyback initiative may serve to reassure employees uncertain about the app's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)