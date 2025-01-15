Tesla's Safety in the Spotlight: NHTSA Probes Autonomous Driving Systems

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, pledged to let the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) pursue its investigation into Tesla's driver systems. NHTSA opened the inquiry following several crashes involving Tesla's Full Self-Driving software.

In a Senate hearing, Senator Ed Markey sought assurance from Duffy against external influences obstructing NHTSA's evidence-based probe. Meanwhile, Tesla remained silent on the matter as the investigation unfolded.

Amid increased scrutiny, Tesla recalled over two million vehicles to update its Autopilot safety features. As the industry shifts towards autonomous technology, Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces regulatory challenges concerning Tesla and SpaceX operations.

