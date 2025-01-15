Left Menu

Tesla's Safety in the Spotlight: NHTSA Probes Autonomous Driving Systems

Sean Duffy, nominee for U.S. Transportation Secretary, supports continuous investigation into Tesla's driver assistance systems by NHTSA. The agency investigates reported crashes involving Tesla's Full Self-Driving software and Actually Smart Summon feature. Tesla recalled millions of vehicles to enhance safety features amid broader regulatory scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:43 IST
Tesla's Safety in the Spotlight: NHTSA Probes Autonomous Driving Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, pledged to let the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) pursue its investigation into Tesla's driver systems. NHTSA opened the inquiry following several crashes involving Tesla's Full Self-Driving software.

In a Senate hearing, Senator Ed Markey sought assurance from Duffy against external influences obstructing NHTSA's evidence-based probe. Meanwhile, Tesla remained silent on the matter as the investigation unfolded.

Amid increased scrutiny, Tesla recalled over two million vehicles to update its Autopilot safety features. As the industry shifts towards autonomous technology, Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces regulatory challenges concerning Tesla and SpaceX operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025