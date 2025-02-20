Trump Puts Elon Musk in Charge of Government Efficiency Program
President Trump claims Elon Musk leads the Department of Government Efficiency, despite White House statements to the contrary. While Musk is a senior adviser, his official role doesn't include overseeing DOGE. Musk, facing conflict of interest concerns, is tasked with cutting federal spending.
President Donald Trump stated that billionaire Elon Musk heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), contradicting White House claims about Musk's role.
According to a court filing, Musk, a senior adviser, has no formal authority over DOGE. Officially, he is described as a White House employee, not an administrator of the program.
Amid confusion, Musk leads efforts to reduce federal spending, sparking controversy over potential conflicts of interest with his businesses. The White House has indicated Musk will recuse himself from decisions where conflicts might arise.
