Left Menu

India's Digital Revolution: Rural Surge and Indic Language Boom

India's internet user base is set to exceed 900 million in 2024, largely driven by increased digital content in Indic languages. Rural areas lead this growth, making up 55% of users. The digital gender gap is narrowing, with more women accessing the internet, especially in rural regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:53 IST
India's Digital Revolution: Rural Surge and Indic Language Boom
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

India's internet user base is anticipated to surpass 900 million this year, fueled significantly by the rising use of Indic languages for digital content, reveals a collaborative report by IAMAI and KANTAR. The 'Internet in India Report 2024' outlines a remarkable 8% year-on-year growth, with 886 million active users recorded.

The report underscores the influence of Indic languages in reshaping online consumption patterns. Remarkably, rural India accounts for 488 million users, representing 55% of the nation's online community. Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam are among the most accessed languages, reflecting their widespread availability.

Highlighting social progress, the report notes a closing digital gender gap, with women now constituting 47% of users. This equates to substantial progress in rural areas, where women leading in device sharing reach 58%. Despite moderated overall growth, rural regions mirror double the expansion rate of urban areas, showcasing untapped digital potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025