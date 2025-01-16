C-DOT and IIT Bombay partner to Develop Indigenous Optical Transceiver Chipset for 6G Wireless Connectivity

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), India’s premier telecom R&D center under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has entered into a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) to develop an "Optical Transceiver Chipset for High-Bandwidth 6G Wireless Links." This cutting-edge initiative is part of the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) 6G Call for Proposals by the DoT, aimed at accelerating India’s research and leadership in the global 6G ecosystem.

The project is a critical step toward realizing the Government of India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in telecommunications. It seeks to create indigenous chipset solutions for high-bandwidth free-space coherent optical links—a technology poised to revolutionize rural and remote connectivity. These links will enable last-mile high-speed connectivity in regions where deploying optical fiber networks is impractical, such as mountainous terrains or isolated rural areas.

Additionally, the technology is expected to facilitate uninterrupted high-bandwidth satellite communication for remote and underserved areas, paving the way for universal access to high-speed internet.

Event Highlights

The agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by:

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT.

Prof. Shalabh Gupta, Principal Investigator from IIT Bombay.

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela and Ms. Shikha Srivastava, Directors of C-DOT.

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay emphasized the transformative potential of indigenous technologies in addressing India’s diverse communication needs. He reaffirmed C-DOT’s commitment to the Bharat 6G Vision, driven by the principles of Affordability, Sustainability, and Ubiquity. “This collaboration will empower India to develop homegrown solutions that meet the evolving demands of our telecom landscape while reinforcing our national technological self-reliance,” he stated.

Enhancing Research and Innovation in Telecom

Prof. Shalabh Gupta expressed IIT Bombay’s enthusiasm about the partnership, noting its role in advancing India’s telecom research infrastructure. “This collaboration allows us to leverage our research capabilities to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges, particularly in underserved regions,” he said.

The Telecom Technology Development Fund, under which this initiative falls, is a targeted program aimed at fostering collaboration between academia and industry for the development and deployment of futuristic telecom technologies. The initiative supports India’s aspiration to be a global leader in 6G technology by 2030.

Additional Goals and Impact

Rural Connectivity: The chipset will support the deployment of high-speed internet in rural areas, bridging the digital divide. Satellite Integration: The solution will enable robust satellite-based communication systems, ensuring connectivity even in the most remote areas. Global Leadership in 6G: This project aligns with India’s roadmap to lead in the global 6G ecosystem, promoting innovative and scalable technologies.

Looking Ahead

The collaborative effort between C-DOT and IIT Bombay is not just a milestone in telecom R&D but also a significant move toward India’s self-reliance in advanced technology. By focusing on indigenous development, the initiative is poised to establish India as a global hub for 6G innovation, ensuring that cutting-edge telecom solutions are accessible, sustainable, and inclusive for all.