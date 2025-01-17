J M. Scindia Unveils Transformative Telecom Initiatives for Enhanced Connectivity and Security in India

In a major push to enhance telecom accessibility, security, and empowerment across India, the Union Minister of Communications, Sh. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, launched a series of initiatives aimed at improving citizen experiences and strengthening India’s digital ecosystem. The key highlights of the event included the unveiling of the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App, the National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0, and the inauguration of Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) at DBN Funded 4G Mobile Sites.

Sanchar Saathi Mobile App: Strengthening Telecom Security for Citizens

The Sanchar Saathi Mobile App is a comprehensive, user-friendly platform designed to empower users by securing their telecom resources and safeguarding against telecom frauds. Available on both Android and iOS, the app offers critical features such as:

Chakshu – Reporting Suspected Fraud Communications (SFC): Enabling users to report fraudulent calls and messages directly from their phone logs.

Know Mobile Connections in Your Name: Users can track all mobile connections issued in their name, ensuring no unauthorized usage.

Blocking Lost or Stolen Mobile Handsets: Facilitating the quick blocking, tracing, and recovery of lost or stolen devices.

Know Mobile Handset Genuineness: Ensuring the authenticity of handsets by easily verifying their genuineness.

With over 90 crore smartphone users across India, the app aims to make these essential tools accessible, promoting safer telecom usage for all citizens.

National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0: Accelerating Digital Transformation

Shri Scindia launched the National Broadband Mission 2.0, which builds upon the success of its predecessor, NBM 1.0. The initial phase of the mission established nearly 8 lakh towers, and broadband subscriptions grew from 66 crore to 94 crore.

The primary goal of NBM 2.0 is to extend broadband connectivity to 1.7 lakh villages and ensure that 60% of rural households have access to broadband. The vision for NBM 2.0 includes:

Broadband Speeds: Achieving a national fixed broadband download speed of 100 Mbps by 2030.

Rural Broadband Expansion: Extending optical fiber cable (OFC) connectivity to 2.7 lakh villages by 2030.

Anchor Institutions Connectivity: Providing broadband to 90% of anchor institutions like schools, health centers, and panchayat offices.

Sustainability: Ensuring 30% of mobile towers are powered by sustainable energy by 2030.

With PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, NBM 2.0 is designed to make India a global leader in the digital space, driving economic growth, and making high-speed broadband and meaningful connectivity available to every citizen.

Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) at DBN Funded 4G Sites

A significant highlight of the event was the launch of Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) at DBN-funded 4G mobile sites, a crucial initiative for improving telecom infrastructure in rural and remote regions. Until now, mobile towers funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) provided services only for subscribers of the TSP (Telecom Service Provider) that installed the tower. With ICR, users of multiple TSPs—BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance—can now benefit from the same DBN-funded towers, promoting interoperability and increasing telecom coverage.

This initiative will benefit over 35,400 rural and remote villages, allowing seamless 4G connectivity across 27,836 DBN-funded mobile sites. The lower CAPEX investment for telecom operators and the government will enable more effective and widespread connectivity.

Other Key Highlights and Future Vision

The event also saw the Secretary (Telecom), Dr. Neeraj Mittal, emphasize the impact of these initiatives on rural areas. He highlighted the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App’s role in empowering users to combat telecom fraud and stressed the importance of ICR for enhancing telecom services in remote regions.

Shri Scindia also detailed ongoing efforts to:

Improve Right of Way (RoW) processes by reducing disposal times from 60 days to 30 days by 2030.

Collaborate with stakeholders to deploy 5G networks and lay the groundwork for 6G technologies.

Leverage Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) in the power sector for enhanced broadband in challenging regions.

Sanchar Saathi Portal's Success in Combating Cyber Fraud

The Sanchar Saathi Portal, launched in May 2023, has made significant strides in tackling telecom frauds. With over 9 crore visits, the portal has disconnected 2.75 crore fraudulent connections and secured 25 lakh lost devices. Furthermore, the International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System has blocked 90% of spoofed calls, significantly reducing fraudulent activities and protecting citizens.

NBM 1.0 Achievements

NBM 1.0, launched under the National Digital Communications Policy, 2018, laid the foundation for the digital transformation that NBM 2.0 builds upon. Notable achievements of NBM 1.0 include:

Expansion of Optical Fiber Networks: Reaching 41.91 lakh kilometers by September 2024.

Broadband Subscribers: Growing to 941 million.

Telecom Towers: Expanding to 8.17 lakh.

GatiShakti Sanchar Portal: Resolving key Right of Way (RoW) issues to fast-track infrastructure projects.

These milestones demonstrate India’s commitment to digital inclusion and global leadership in the digital era.

Conclusion

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia’s speech underscored the transformative power of connectivity, with a focus on bridging the digital divide, enhancing telecom infrastructure, and ensuring equitable access for all. These initiatives reflect India’s readiness for the digital future and are integral to the country’s vision of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.