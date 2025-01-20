UIDAI Hosts ‘Aadhaar Samvaad’ Stakeholders Meet; Celebrates 100-Crore Face Authentication Transactions Milestone

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) successfully concluded a comprehensive stakeholders meet, ‘Aadhaar Samvaad,’ bringing together nearly 500 senior policymakers, industry leaders, technocrats, and experts from sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Fintech, and Telecom. The event, co-hosted by the Government of Maharashtra, aimed to explore innovative ways to enhance service delivery and user experience through Aadhaar.

Landmark Achievement in Aadhaar Face Authentication

The event celebrated a significant milestone: Aadhaar’s Face Authentication transactions have surpassed 100 crore since its introduction in October 2021. This achievement reflects the rapid adoption of the AI/ML-based face authentication solution, which saw its transaction numbers double from 50 crore to 100 crore in just five months.

Addressing the gathering, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), highlighted Aadhaar’s pivotal role as the foundation of India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI). He urged UIDAI to continue collaborating with stakeholders to empower citizens and enhance ease of living.

Aadhaar’s Transformative Role

Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI, emphasized Aadhaar’s transformative impact on digital trust and transaction security. He reiterated UIDAI’s commitment to making life easier for Aadhaar holders through seamless service delivery. Chairman Neelkanth Mishra and Kumar both underlined Aadhaar’s scalability and potential in driving digital inclusion.

Key Discussions at Aadhaar Samvaad

The day-long event featured four panel discussions led by industry leaders to brainstorm actionable ideas for service improvement. Key topics included:

Banking Services: Integrating Aadhaar face authentication for more secure and efficient banking operations.

NBFCs and Fintechs: Streamlining service delivery to enhance user experience.

Telecom: Improving Aadhaar authentication processes for telecom providers.

Digital Security: Building frameworks for a safer and more resilient digital ecosystem.

Inputs from these discussions will be incorporated into UIDAI’s strategies to improve Aadhaar services further.

Expanding Adoption of Face Authentication

Face authentication has become a trusted alternative for sectors including fintech, finance, telecommunications, and public services. It is particularly beneficial for senior citizens and individuals with fingerprint quality issues caused by manual labor or health conditions.

Key Features of Aadhaar Face Authentication:

Currently adopted by 92 entities in both government and private sectors.

Functions seamlessly on Android and iOS platforms.

Provides robust security against video replay attacks and static photo authentication attempts.

Contactless, anytime-anywhere modality that enhances user convenience.

This biometric modality enables users to verify their identity with just a face scan, ensuring convenience while adhering to stringent security standards.

Continued Commitment to Innovation

The event is part of UIDAI’s Aadhaar Samvaad series, with the first session held in Bengaluru in November. The achievements underscore Aadhaar’s role as the backbone of India’s digital identity ecosystem.

Looking ahead, UIDAI is committed to leveraging AI-driven solutions to further enhance service delivery, promote digital inclusion, and empower stakeholders across India.

Conclusion

The stakeholders meet reaffirmed Aadhaar’s role in fostering digital trust and inclusivity while setting the stage for future innovations in service delivery. UIDAI’s ongoing collaboration with the public and private sectors promises a more accessible and secure digital ecosystem for all.